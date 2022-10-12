Aaron Foster was jailed for life, with a minimum term of nine years, after he admitted burglary at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax earlier this year. He was found guilty of two counts of arson by a jury, one relating to the school and the other in relation to a fire at Mixenden Branch Library in August 2020.

The attack on the school caused £4.5m worth of damage, and he later called the control room staff at the fire service and blamed others for it.

Fire crews and police were called to the school, in Clough Lane, on February 1 after an intruder alarm was triggered. They found Foster, of Mixenden, at the site and he was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The damage caused to Ash Green School

Detective Constable Louise Halliwell of West Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Foster for the multiple offences committed. His actions resulted in £4.5m of damage caused to the school and had a huge impact on those in the community. Through the investigation into the arson at Ash Green Primary, we were able to gain evidence which put Foster in the spotlight for the previous offence back in 2020.

“The community has come together and proved how resilient it can be when faced with incident like this and I’m glad we can provide the justice deserved to those affected.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “This sentence today sends a clear message that arson is a very serious crime and can never be tolerated. There is no excuse for anyone deliberately setting a fire. Those who do are a danger to society and the sentencing reflects that.

“This case highlights the complete reckless behaviour of this individual, with no thought as to whether his action was endangering lives, including his own. He could have died and our crews lives were also put in danger rescuing him from a fire started by his own hand.

Aaron Foster has been jailed for life