Arsonist who sparked mass evacuation after huge gas explosion 'was trying to kill himself'

An arsonist who caused a mass evacuation following a "huge" gas explosion in a terraced street was trying to kill himself, a court heard.

Wayne Vines, 57, fiddled with a gas tap inside a cupboard at his home Goole and shut himself in. A 'huge' gas escape then reached a lit candle and caused a massive explosion which rocked the house and caused severe damage after it went up in flames.

Around 100 people had to be evacuated from their homes after the blast on January 22 which prosecutors said was 'like something out of the Second World War'.

Vines, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was due to be sentenced on Friday (Jun 30) after previously pleading guilty to arson and recklessly endangering life, but his barrister Amber Hobson asked for another adjournment because his mental state had deteriorated rapidly and he's now being housed in secure accommodation.

The devastation a blaze caused in Marlborough Avenue, Goole, East Yorks., which fire crews were called to at around 1.10am on January 22

Ms Hobson said an updated psychological report would be needed before sentence. Emergency services flooded the scene in Marlborough Avenue in the sleepy town at around 1.10am on January 22.

Miraculously nobody was injured in the huge blast which rocked the street and forced residents to seek sanctuary in a parish church. Vines was arrested at the scene and charged with recklessly endangering life, which he later admitted in court.

He told officers at the scene that he'd gone into a cupboard to 'disconnect the gas' before 'closing himself in' in an attempt to take his own life, the court heard. He said he had been 'living in darkness' and used candles for light.

Residents saw the house go up in flames as bricks fell from onto the top of cars. A large gaping hole has been left in the property which remains six months on. It's understood Vines had developed mental-health difficulties prior to the incident, partly due to the death of his mother.