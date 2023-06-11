A convicted fraudster and money launderer from Yorkshire has been ordered to pay back almost half a million pounds or face prison.

Arthur Wilder, 72, has to pay back the money within the next three months or could be sent to prison for five years following a court ruling made this week. Wilder, of East Yorkshire, was sentenced to three years at Hull Crown Court in 2018 for attempting to obtain a money transfer by deception, fraud and money laundering.

His offences included getting a £1m mortgage using false information relating to his employment, income details and the fact that he had been previously declared bankrupt. After his conviction, the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Economic Crime Unit (YH RECU) started Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation proceedings against Wilder.

The 72-year-old tried to hide his ill-gotten gains hrough a complex web of international companies in countries including Belize and America. At a hearing at Hull Crown Court on Jun 7 he was ordered to pay back £497,108.11 or face five years in prison.

Arthur Wilder, must pay back the money within three months or face going back to jail

The court ruled he had benefited by as much as £1,453,924.53 from his criminal activities.

Speaking after the hearing, Ramona Senior head of the YH RECU, which is part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “We welcome the order made by the court as a result of our investigation. Wilder’s complex financial affairs presented a number of challenges in this case. Every effort was made by the defence to frustrate these proceedings which commenced in 2018 following the conviction of Wilder.