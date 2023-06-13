A group of travellers have been moved on from the playing fields at Ashville College in Harrogate by police.

The group arrived several days ago, forcing the fee-paying school to cancel sports fixtures.

North Yorkshire Police have now taken action and the travellers have left. Two years ago a similar camp was set up without permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said: "The Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked closely with the college and community partners to resolve this issue.

Ashville College in Harrogate

"By 7.15pm on Monday (12 June), all caravans and vehicles had vacated the college playing field. Our officers are continuing to liaise with all parties and are carrying out patrols in the area to address safety and security concerns."

Ashville College said: “Naturally, our priority is to ensure the safety of our pupils and to minimise disruption to normal school life. We have taken a number of precautionary measures today including postponing home sports fixtures and ensuring close supervision of our boarders as they move around the campus.

“All parents were contacted on Friday evening and we will continue to update them as we monitor the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad