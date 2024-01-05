An insurance worker who attacked a man to get his ex-girlfriend’s car back has been spared jail.

Jonathan Butterfield, 42, and an accomplice forced their way into the man’s home in Tadcaster and beat him in front of his daughter until he gave up the keys, on March 19 in 2022.

The 42-year-old said the victim is a drug dealer who had taken his ex-girlfriend’s car after supplying her with drugs.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, at York Crown Court today after he pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told the victim had known Butterfield for more than 20 years and he opened the door to him on the night of the attack, but refused to let his accomplice inside.

Butterfield punched him in the face, shoved him into his living room where they hit him with a flurry of punches and attempted to choke him.

The victim estimated that he was hit more than 50 times in total and his 24-year-old daughter, who witnessed the attack and screamed at the men to “get off”, said she was traumatised and is now suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

The men drove off in the car and the victim suffered cuts and bruises, but did not require medical treatment.

Butterfield was arrested later that month and charged in February 2023, but the victim was unable to identify his accomplice.

Zarreen Alam-Cheetham, representing the defendant, said he “was just trying to help his ex-partner” and had her permission to retrieve the car, but he also accepted that he should not have used violence.

She told the court he is “an exceptionally hard working individual” who has been in the insurance industry for around 20 years, but he is also on the autistic spectrum and had been “self medicating” with drugs such as heroin.

She also said his mental health is “incredibly poor” as he has been struggling with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Deputy Circuit Judge Debra Sherwin ultimately decided that Butterfield should not be sent to prison.