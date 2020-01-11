Axe wielding thugs steal £9,000, Rolex watch and Mont Blanc pen in Kirklees robbery

Axe wielding thugs stole £9,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and a Mont Blanc pen during a Kirklees robbery.

It happened at about 12.30pm yesterday when two men armed with baseball bats and axes entered a premises in Heckmondwike.

Do you recognise this man? Photos provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Staff at the Albion Street business were threatened by the men.

Approximately £9,000 in cash was taken.

The men also took a silver Rolex watch and a gold Mont Blanc Men.

The suspects are described as white and oth were around 5ft 8ins tall and spoke with a local accent.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may recognise these males, or anyone who saw this vehicle, a navy blue Nissan Primera, in the area at the time.

Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13200016219.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.