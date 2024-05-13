B6265 crash: Motorcyclist, 54, killed after crash near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.
A car and motorcycle crashed on the B6265 just outside Hawes at around 2.40pm on Sunday, May 12.
It involved a blue Renault Capture car which was travelling from Aysgarth towards Ribblehead and a black Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Renault Capture is assisting police.