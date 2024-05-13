A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.

A car and motorcycle crashed on the B6265 just outside Hawes at around 2.40pm on Sunday, May 12.

It involved a blue Renault Capture car which was travelling from Aysgarth towards Ribblehead and a black Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from York, was pronounced dead at the scene.