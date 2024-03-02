'Baby-shaped soot mark' found in cot after family's house is targeted in Yorkshire arson attack

A mother and her baby were inside the house on Scott Hall Road last summer when petrol was poured through the letterbox and ignited.

West Yorkshire Police have only this week issued an appeal over the incident on July 13, 2023.

Detective Constable Lindsey Crawford, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident could have had tragic consequences. Fortunately, another family member has returned home shortly after the fire was started but even in that short time the baby’s room was affected, with a clear baby-shaped outline found in soot in the cot afterward.

One of the suspects

“We need to identify these pictured males as part of our ongoing enquiries. I would urge anyone with information about their identities, or indeed the males themselves, to come forward to assist our investigation.

“We believed the vehicle used by the suspects travelled to West Yorkshire from the Thames Valley area via Birmingham. It was later recovered in the West Midlands. If anyone from these areas has any information that could assist us in our enquiries, I would also urge them to get in touch.”