Badger found killed and burned in Leeds

A badger was found dead and burned in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police believe the animal had been willingly killed and have recorded a crime.
The badger was found in the Halton Moor area of Leeds on Tuesday, March 26.
An eyewitness told the YEP that the dead animal was found near a fence on the spare land behind the houses near the Carden Avenue junction.
In a statement on Facebook, the WYP Wildlife & Rural Crime team said: "This afternoon officers have attended Halton Moor after a report of a badger having been killed and burnt.
"Crime 13190157290 has been recorded for willfully killing a badger.
"Anyone with any information please call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111."