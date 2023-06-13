A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a camping pod at a Dales campsite.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted at 3pm on Monday 12 June by staff at Bainbridge Ings campsite near Hawes, who had found the body of a woman in one of the camping pods on the site.

"Officers attended and began enquiries to determine the identity of the woman. She has now been identified and her next of kin have been located and informed.

"At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained and officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances around her death.

Bainbridge Ings

"A man in his forties from Lincolnshire has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been taken into police custody where he currently remains.

"Officers are dealing the woman's death as an isolated incident and there is no immediate impact on the wider safety of the local community.