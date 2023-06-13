All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Bainbridge Ings incident: Man arrested after woman's body is found in tent at Yorkshire Dales campsite

A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in a camping pod at a Dales campsite.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted at 3pm on Monday 12 June by staff at Bainbridge Ings campsite near Hawes, who had found the body of a woman in one of the camping pods on the site.

"Officers attended and began enquiries to determine the identity of the woman. She has now been identified and her next of kin have been located and informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained and officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances around her death.

Most Popular
Bainbridge IngsBainbridge Ings
Bainbridge Ings

"A man in his forties from Lincolnshire has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been taken into police custody where he currently remains.

"Officers are dealing the woman's death as an isolated incident and there is no immediate impact on the wider safety of the local community.

"Anyone who has any information which may be helpful to the investigation who has not spoken to a police officer at the scene is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting 12230107241.”