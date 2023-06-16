All Sections
Bainbridge Ings: 'One of a kind' mum named as woman who was found dead at Yorkshire Dales campsite

North Yorkshire Police have named the woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at a Yorkshire Dales campsite.
By Grace Newton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:42 BST

Tracey Reed, 52, from Nottingham, was found inside a camping pod at the Bainbridge Ings holiday park near Hawes on June 12.

Her family said: “Our mum was truly one of a kind. She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.”

North Yorkshire Police added: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around Tracey’s death. A man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on conditional bail.”

Tracey ReedTracey Reed
