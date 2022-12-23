Balaclava-clad gang member jailed for shooting victim in the arm with a shotgun

A ‘prolific’ gang member who shot a man in the arm with a shotgun has been jailed for 10 years.

Kian Thorpe, 22, was wearing a balaclava when he approached his victim in broad daylight on May 22 this year on Princes Street in Edlington, South Yorkshire. He shot him with what police believe was a shotgun and then ran off down a side street.

The victim was left bleeding heavily from his wound and police said it had the potential to be a life-changing injury. Thorpe, previously of Shaw Road, in Doncaster, was arrested five days later when he was found with £800 worth of cocaine.

South Yorkshire Police said Thorpe is a “prolific local gang member”. He was jailed for ten years on Wednesday (Dec 21) after admitting shooting the man and possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Kian Thorpe has been jailed for 10 years

DC Morgan Horton, investigating, said: “Thorpe is a prolific OCG member who has terrorised the Edlington community for many years. I hope local residents share the sense of relief we do that he is finally behind bars and will remain there for a significant amount of time.