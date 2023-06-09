Balaclava-clad gunmen who pistol-whipped victim were ‘far from criminal masterminds’

A gang who were ‘far from criminal masterminds’ have been jailed after leaving a string of clues for detectives to track them down at the scene of their crime.

The four men wore balaclavas to threaten their victim with an imitation firearm and pistol-whipped him with the item, leaving him with serious injuries.

Benjamin Roach, 34, Ben Adam Cairns, 36, Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 26, Ciaran James Angell, 29, all from York, were sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday (Jun 9) after admitted wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause a fear of violence.

The attack took place at the victim’s home in the Leeman Road area of York, during which the gang wore balaclavas and used a black imitation handgun to fire blank rounds into his face and groin.

As well as pistol-whipping him with the weapon, they punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor, before running away. Police attended after the public reported hearing several loud bangs.

Upon their arrival they found the victim with blood dripping down his face. He suffered bleeding and swelling to his brain and had to spend a considerable time in hospital, and then at a rehabilitation centre. The attack has also caused memory problems and flashbacks.

But North Yorkshire Police said the group were “far from being criminal masterminds, by any stretch of the imagination” after leaving a trail of evidence behind them.

CCTV footage showed them arriving in the area, and showing the vehicles they used. Forensic evidence recovered from the scene included fingerprints belonging to Cairns and Angell.

DNA was recovered from blanks fired at the scene matching that of Roach. The victim’s blood was found on footwear and a jacket belonging to Angell, which matched the ones worn by him captured on the CCTV footage. A crime scene investigator found fingerprints, identified as belonging to Binks, on an item in one of the vehicles identified through CCTV.

Detective Constable Alex Dorlin, of York and Selby CID, said: “This attack was clearly very traumatic for the victim who suffered a brain injury as a result. He actually knew the suspects and didn’t want to give evidence. He had to be summoned by the court to ensure his attendance, which can be done in certain circumstances.”

“The four defendants were far from being criminal masterminds, by any stretch of the imagination. They left a trail of evidence behind them, enabling us to piece together the events as well as providing enough proof to charge them, resulting in four guilty pleas.

“As well as the Forensic Services, our Analyst Team provided invaluable support to the investigation. They were able to attribute specific phones to the defendants, helping investigators track their movements - placing them at the scene of the crime at the time of the offence.”

Roach was jailed for seven years and four months, while Cairns was jailed for five years and four months. He has also been made subject of Proceeds of Crime Act application in relation to conspiracy to supply the Class B drug, amphetamine.