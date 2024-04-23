Balaclava-clad robbers wielding a hatchet demand drugs from elderly woman in Yorkshire village
The incident happened in the middle of the night at a property in Aston, near Rotherham, on Sunday (April 21).
The men, who were wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet, managed to get inside a property on All Saints Way in the village shortly before 1am. They demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday at 12.50am, it is reported that two men wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet gained entry to an address on All Saints Way. It is then reported that the two men demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.”
Anyone who has information or can help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 33 of April 21. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.