Balaclava-clad robbers wielding a hatchet demand drugs from elderly woman in Yorkshire village

The incident happened in the middle of the night at a property in Aston, near Rotherham, on Sunday (April 21).

The men, who were wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet, managed to get inside a property on All Saints Way in the village shortly before 1am. They demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday at 12.50am, it is reported that two men wearing balaclavas and wielding a hatchet gained entry to an address on All Saints Way. It is then reported that the two men demanded drugs from an elderly woman before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the aggravated burglary.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.”