A teenager has been seriously injured following reports of an altercation between armed men in a Sheffield job centre this afternoon.

Bank Street in Sheffield is currently closed after officers were called to an incident at the job centre on the street at 2.10pm this afternoon - with armed police sent in.

South Yorkshire Police said there had been “reports of an altercation between armed men”.

A spokesperson said: “A firearm has been recovered, and an 18-year-old man with serious injuries has been taken to hospital.”

The force subsequently confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that his injuries were not believed to be caused with a firearm.

The spokesperson added: “We’re asking you to avoid the area if possible as enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 442 of 22 December 2023.”

Multiple police cars and ambulances were seen arriving at the job centre on Bank Street, located in Sheffield city centre.

At least four police cars, including unmarked vehicles have been seen at the scene, along with an ambulance and first responder vehicle.

Armed police have also been seen in attendance at the scene.