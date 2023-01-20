A banned driver who killed a cyclist while travelling at nearly three times the speed limit, posted on Facebook ‘f*** the police’ after he had been caught.

Lee Beevers, 27, was driving his friend's Honda Civic Type-R at around 80mph when he ploughed into Alan Tankard, 33, on April 13 2022, before fleeing the scene. The Honda was found burned out a short time later and Beevers was arrested the next day. He admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to provide sample of a blood or breath after being detained.

However while being detained in a psychiatric hospital in December last year, he posted 'f*** West Yorkshire Police' on Facebook.

During a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Ray Singh jailed Beevers for 56 months and banned him from driving for nearly five years.

Lee Beevers.

The court heard how Beevers' friend allowed him to drive the Honda but all four passengers asked him to slow down, including one who was crying. The car then sadly struck Alan in the middle of the road as he was trying to cross a junction. The passengers in the Honda were left showered in glass and Beevers was heard to say 'shut the f*** up' before driving off at speed.

They later said Beevers 'did not seem to care' about what he had done, but none of them called the police or the ambulance service. Prosecutor Michael Smith said Beevers even encouraged the passengers to torch the Honda. Alan suffered catastrophic head, neck and chest injuries and sadly died.

Beevers, of Normanton, was arrested the next day and said he was in bed at the time of the crash.

Mr Smith said he either gave no comments during his interview or gave 'rude responses.' Beevers has ten convictions for 20 offences and he was in court just six weeks before Alan's death after being caught driving without a licence.

Alan Tankard.

Mitigating, Alex Menari said Beevers had a difficult upbringing, was just seven when he found his father's body and was diagnosed with ADHD. He also suffered a brain injury in 2013 that made him impulsive and did not think about the consequences of his actions.

In a letter Beevers wrote, read out by Mr Menari, he said: "I know what I did was wrong. I'm truly sorry for the family. I can't change the past but I want to move forward and be a better person."

But Judge Singh responded by saying that Beevers had been in the dock during the hearing 'shaking his head in disagreement.' He said: "Posting that on Facebook while being cared for in hospital is despicable and distasteful. It's not impulsive behaviour. You are in essence showing disdain for the police force that brought you to justice. Despite your best efforts in destroying evidence (by torching the car), they were rational decisions to avoid being caught.

"It's calculated behaviour, not impulsive. To save your own skin you drove away leaving Mr Tankard. You did not care at all."

In a victim impact statement, Alan's family said: "He left Alan in the road, dead or dying, whilst he covered his tracks in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime. He will never know the pain and suffering he has caused. How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human's life shows the type of person he is. He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again."

Detective constable Simon Marshall said "Beevers' driving, speed and behaviour on that day was beyond comprehension. Despite being previously banned from driving and having no licence or insurance, he got behind the wheel of that car without regard for any other person. This tragic incident was completely avoidable and due to the dangerous and reckless actions of Beevers, Alan is sadly no longer here.