Barnsley rape: Man charged after woman in her 20s is attacked while walking near Dearne Valley Country Park

Brandon Woolven, of no fixed adobe in the city, has been charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault upon the victim and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Our officers were called at around 10.20am on Thursday April 14 to inform us of a reported rape in Barnsley. It is reported that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through parkland off Pontefract Road when she was pulled into a narrow pathway and assaulted near to the Beevor Street Industrial Estate.

The rape happened off Pontefract Road

"The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, and Woolven has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on April 16.