The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) announced barristers will return to the courtroom tomorrow, after 57 per cent of its members voted to accept an immediate 15 per cent pay rise for Government-funded defence work, known as legal aid cases.

Barristers began an all-out strike on September 5, after six months of industrial action, and were demanding a 25 per cent pay rise.

Chris Moran, who has been a barrister in Leeds for 15 years, said securing the pay rise is “a significant achievement” and he is glad the strike is over and he can get back to work.

Barristers on strike outside Leeds Crown Court in September

“I think a number of people in other professions will think that we've achieved a lot and although some people aren't entirely happy with it, no negotiation ends with everybody being happy,” he said.

"But a lot of us are relieved and a lot of us are happy with it.

“None of us want to put ourselves through this again and I don't think the Government wants to be put through this again either.

“To not turn up for cases and leave defendants, especially those in custody without representation – it's not something I'd easily put myself or them through again.”

The strike has exacerbated a backlog of court cases, which reached a record high of 60,000 earlier this year.

But before the pay rise, the CBA claimed the hourly earnings of criminal barristers who took on legal aid cases were often below the minimum wage and they were leaving the profession in droves to find better paid work.

Barristers had previously rejected the offer of a 15 per cent increase, which would see them take home an extra £7,000 a year, as it would not kick in immediately or apply to existing cases.

But the Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis said the new pay rise will kick in immediately and apply to “the vast majority of cases” currently in the crown court.

