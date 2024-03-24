Barugh Green Barnsley: Man arrested after two people killed and seven further people injured in horror crash in Yorkshire
It happened at 2pm on Saturday, March 23 at the Barugh Green crossroad junction in Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police said that a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover crashed, with multiple other vehicles also being involved.
Two people, a 75-year-old man and a 85-year old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Seven other people received hospital treatment.
Their injuries were thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
A 65-year-old man was arrested and has since been bailed.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Did you witness the collision and have any dashcam footage that could help officers in their investigation?
You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 490 of 23 March 2024 when you get in touch.