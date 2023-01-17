Beautiful and gentle South Yorkshire Police horse 'Tommy Tankersley' up for sale

Seven-year-old Irish Gelding Tommy, also known around South Yorkshire as Tommy Tankersley, is looking for a new home where he can excel to his full potential, police said.
Tommy has been with the force for four years.
His handlers describe him as a beautiful, gentle horse with impeccable manners on the ground and while mounted.
He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in traffic, police said.
In a post announcing his sad departure from the force, officers said: “He is forward going and wants to please but snaffle mouthed. He schools well and has jumped and completed clinics, however he needs further education in this discipline.
“Tommy has previously had surgery for a locking stifle, but this has no detriment to his health and abilities and has passed vetting.
“Tommy is for sale through no fault of his own, but due to him not excelling as a police horse, we need to find him a new home.
“For more information, and genuine enquiries please email Mounted Sergeant Collette Pitcher- [email protected]”