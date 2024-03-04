Numerous police cars, including four armed response vehicles, were sent looking for Ben Crosby who fled his Beverley home in the early hours of July 25 2022, after stabbing 37-year-old Hull University physics student Becci Rees-Hughes to death.

The van driver who was driving to work in Hornsea, saw Crosby in his VW Polo with seconds to spare as he sped round a bend, and tried to pull onto the grass verge, an inquest in Hull heard.

The driver said in a statement it looked like Crosby "purposely turned onto my side of the road". He said: “I assumed the vehicle would correct its path but it continued towards me”.

Ben Crosby who died in a road traffic collision shortly after his partner's body was found

Crosby, who was driving at an estimated 74mph to 84mph, “made no attempt” to take evasive action, and the vehicles collided with a massive impact. Forensic collision investigator Nicholas Brady-Smith said: “Either the driver had some sort of distraction which led it to drift or it is an intentional act.” Crosby, 46, died at the scene while the van driver suffered fractures of the vertebrae, ribs and pelvis. The accident had affected his life “in so many ways” and he had to postpone his wedding which was to have been held the following month. He has still not fully recovered.

Crosby, a sports massage therapist, had been “very happy” living with Becci, until she started working at the King's Head pub, in Beverley, when she began an affair with one of the chefs. She admitted it after Crosby found messages between them, but it seemed they'd put it behind them and the pair got engaged.

However his father told the inquest a few weeks before the tragedy the couple had been in Hornsea looking at potential wedding venues. A statement said: "He told me he was suspicious and he was sure she was still having an affair. She was always on the phone laughing and giggling.” Mr Crosby and his wife were in bed early on July 25 2022 when their son rang saying he'd "messed up" and killed Becci. He told his Dad: "I can't do time. She flipped my switch." They rushed to Beverley and found Crosby ashen-faced in a car outside. Becci's lifeless body was inside, slumped on a sofa.

Crosby came back into the house and when his father said he was going to call the police, said: “I’m gone”. He cuddled his parents, telling them he was sorry. Mr Crosby Snr said: "It was heartbreaking seeing my son in such a state of distress. He was absolutely broken."

Rebecca Rees-Hughes: A separate inquest last year found the 37-year-old had been unlawfully killed