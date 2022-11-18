A Yorkshire man faces a lengthy jail term after stabbing his victim three times in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

Paramedics were called to an area of Rotherham on August 5 this after a man reported stab wounds to both his hips and his thigh. The victim, who was a man in his 40s, told emergency services he was attacked by a man known only to him as ‘Ben’.

The attacker was quickly identified as 36-year-old Benjamin White, formerly of Avondale Road, Rotherham. CCTV footage showed him attacking his victim in an alleyway, stabbing him three times before walking away.

White was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article after he was located later in August. He has been remanded in custody since and on November 16 he pleaded guilty to both charges at Sheffield Crown Court.

Benjamin White will be sentenced on December 16

A judge told him to expect to go to jail when he is sentenced on December 16.

PC Ben Lively from Rotherham CID said: “The victim in this case has understandably been left incredibly scared and traumatised as a result of White’s attack. This ultimately highlights the significant harm that knife crime can have on its victims, their families, and the wider community – those who choose to carry these dangerous weapons clearly do so to instil fear of violence. The impact of knife crime isn’t just physical, it’s often psychological too.