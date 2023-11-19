A man walking home from Beverley Racecourse towards the town centre is critically injured after being hit by a car.

Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 November).

"At around 1.50am a pedestrian and a white Nissan Juke were involved in a collision on the A1174 York Road near to the racecourse as the vehicle was travelling east, towards Beverley.

"A man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for a life-threatening head injury and remains in a critical condition.

The collision happened near Beverley Westwood

"Officers investigating the collision are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the man, who at the time was wearing a black suit and white shirt as he walked between the racecourse and Beverley town centre.