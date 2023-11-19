Beverley Racecourse: Man critically ill after being struck by a car as he walked back from event in Yorkshire town
Humberside Police said: “Officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 November).
"At around 1.50am a pedestrian and a white Nissan Juke were involved in a collision on the A1174 York Road near to the racecourse as the vehicle was travelling east, towards Beverley.
"A man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for a life-threatening head injury and remains in a critical condition.
"Officers investigating the collision are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have seen the man, who at the time was wearing a black suit and white shirt as he walked between the racecourse and Beverley town centre.
"We would also appeal for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, that has dashcam footage or who witnessed the collision, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 45 of 19 November.”