News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Biker in hospital seriously injured as police bid to trace another motorist and witnesses to crash in South Yorkshire

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car who was in the area just moments before a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in South Yorkshire.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:50 pm

At around 4pm on Wednesday October 5, an orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on York Road, Doncaster at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road.

The rider, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Read More: Man stabbed in Sheffield city centre attack dies as police name him as Reece Radford

Most Popular

An orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on York Road, at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road. The rider of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Officers are particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Land Rover, who may have had a conversation with the driver of the orange Seat Leon immediately prior to the collision.

If you saw the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or saw either vehicle, South Yorkshire Police is asking you to call 101, quoting incident number 520 of 5 October.

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be emailed to [email protected]