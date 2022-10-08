At around 4pm on Wednesday October 5, an orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on York Road, Doncaster at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road.

The rider, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

An orange Seat Leon and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on York Road, at the junction with Stanley Road and Pipering Road. The rider of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark-coloured Land Rover, who may have had a conversation with the driver of the orange Seat Leon immediately prior to the collision.

If you saw the collision, have dash cam or CCTV footage, or saw either vehicle, South Yorkshire Police is asking you to call 101, quoting incident number 520 of 5 October.