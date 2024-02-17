All Sections
Bin man left with broken legs after being hit by car while working in Yorkshire

A bin man was left with a broken leg and fractured ribs after being hit by a car while working in Yorkshire, police have said.
Published 17th Feb 2024

Cleveland Police said the refuse worker was injured while he was collecting bins on Whinney Banks Road in Middlesbrough at around 12.30pm on February 14.

The incident happened at the junction between Whinney Banks Road and Newbury Street, when the man was hit by a Toyota Auris.

The 44-year-old worker was taken to James Cook Hospital where he was treated for his injuries – two breaks to his left leg and suspected fractured ribs.

A bin man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car while collecting binsA bin man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car while collecting bins
The force is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SE24027623.

