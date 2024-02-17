Bin man left with broken legs after being hit by car while working in Yorkshire

Cleveland Police said the refuse worker was injured while he was collecting bins on Whinney Banks Road in Middlesbrough at around 12.30pm on February 14.

The incident happened at the junction between Whinney Banks Road and Newbury Street, when the man was hit by a Toyota Auris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old worker was taken to James Cook Hospital where he was treated for his injuries – two breaks to his left leg and suspected fractured ribs.

A bin man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car while collecting bins

The force is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.