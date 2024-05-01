Officers are currently at the scene of Birley Academy – previously known as Birley Community College - in Sheffield.

Police responded to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.

Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries, police said.

A child was also checked over after being assaulted.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.