Birley Academy: Emergency services at Yorkshire school as 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Officers are currently at the scene of Birley Academy – previously known as Birley Community College - in Sheffield.
Police responded to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.
Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries, police said.
A child was also checked over after being assaulted.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police will remain at the scene throughout the day to provide assurances to those in the school and the local community.
“We will provide further updates as and when we can.”