A man suffered a fractured eye socket after an early hours attack in a city centre bar, police said.

It is alleged that on Sunday October 29 at around 1.20am a man suffered a fractured eye socket after being punched in the face and knocked to the floor in Biscuit Billy's in Silver Street, Doncaster.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers from South Yorkshire Police are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with their investigation.

The suspect is described as a white man, of a large build with light brown and blonde hair.

They are believed to be between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 2ins tall and aged between 25 and 30.

The man is pictured wearing a black vest with a vertical orange stripe on the back.

In a statement, the force said: “Do you recognise this man?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/191929/23 when you get in touch.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something