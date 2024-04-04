(left to right) Director of Public Health at Hull City Council Julia Weldon, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin, and Director of Housing, Transportation, and Public Protection at East Riding of Yorkshire Council Angela Dearing speak at a press conference at Melton Police Station, North Ferriby, Hull, to give updates on the investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. Picture date: Thursday April 4, 2024. PA Photo. The funeral directors have been under investigation after officers recovered the bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at their site on Hessle Road in Hull. See PA story POLICE Funeral. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Police said they'd contacted families to tell them it would be impossible to get a DNA profile of loved ones because of the high temperatures involved in cremation.

Work continues to formally identify the bodies of 35 bodies recovered from the premises of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull.

The force previously said a specialist team of officers was also examining a quantity of ashes recovered from this site.

Assistant chief constable Thom McLoughlin, of Humberside Police, told a press conference they would not be able to get a meaningful DNA profile, because it would be broken down and degraded during cremation, meaning they are "unable to identify any of the human ashes”.

He said: “This will be of course devastating news for families and loved ones and you have my heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.”

The BBC reported this week that a man who had used the undertaker's after his wife had died had been told her ashes had turned up in the city mortuary, months after he believed her ashes had been cremated and returned to him in an urn.

Mr McLoughlin said they’d had 2,000 calls on a dedicated phone line since the start of the investigation four weeks ago.A number of people had called relating to suspected financial and fraudulent activity.He said: “I have dedicated, specialist investigation teams carrying out numerous inquiries and following up on various leads and information.”

A winding up petition has been issued by Hull Council against Legacy over a claim of more than £50,000 of unpaid charges including cremation fees. The petition will be considered at a court hearing on Tuesday.

Director of Housing, Transportation and Public Protection Angela Dearing from East Riding Council said 50 funeral directors had been visited on a voluntary basis to ensure they were being properly run.