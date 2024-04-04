Blow for families whose loved ones were cremated by scandal-hit funeral home as 'ashes cannot be identified'
Police said they'd contacted families to tell them it would be impossible to get a DNA profile of loved ones because of the high temperatures involved in cremation.
Work continues to formally identify the bodies of 35 bodies recovered from the premises of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull.
The force previously said a specialist team of officers was also examining a quantity of ashes recovered from this site.
Assistant chief constable Thom McLoughlin, of Humberside Police, told a press conference they would not be able to get a meaningful DNA profile, because it would be broken down and degraded during cremation, meaning they are "unable to identify any of the human ashes”.
He said: “This will be of course devastating news for families and loved ones and you have my heartfelt condolences at this difficult time.”
The BBC reported this week that a man who had used the undertaker's after his wife had died had been told her ashes had turned up in the city mortuary, months after he believed her ashes had been cremated and returned to him in an urn.
Mr McLoughlin said they’d had 2,000 calls on a dedicated phone line since the start of the investigation four weeks ago.A number of people had called relating to suspected financial and fraudulent activity.He said: “I have dedicated, specialist investigation teams carrying out numerous inquiries and following up on various leads and information.”
A winding up petition has been issued by Hull Council against Legacy over a claim of more than £50,000 of unpaid charges including cremation fees. The petition will be considered at a court hearing on Tuesday.
Director of Housing, Transportation and Public Protection Angela Dearing from East Riding Council said 50 funeral directors had been visited on a voluntary basis to ensure they were being properly run.
She said it was clear that what had happened at Legacy is “in no way typical” of the sector in Hull and East Yorkshire.A 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position, remain on bail.