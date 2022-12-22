Boat with £51,000 cash on board seized from Hull Marina as part of investigation into organised crime in Yorkshire

A boat with £51,000 in cash on board has been seized from Hull Marina as part of a two-year police investigation into organised crime and drugs production.

Humberside Police said: “Three men are currently in our custody following a two-year operation into a suspected organised crime group believed to be involved in the production and distribution of cannabis across Hull.

“In January 2021 detectives executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at a premise on Anlaby Road and discovered approximately £74,000 worth of Class B drugs alongside equipment associated with the production of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detectives then identified and executed an additional 15 warrants and searched three properties across areas Anlaby Road, Spring Bank, Holderness Road, Newland Avenue, Clough Road and Cottingham Road and discovered substantial amounts of cannabis, cash and growing equipment.

Yachts moored in Hull Marina

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a part of the investigative searches, officers also seized a boat from Hull Marina worth an estimated £140,000 and whilst inside recovered around £51,000 in cash.

“Today three men aged 41, 37, and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis, fraud and money laundering. A fourth man, aged 62, has been reported for summons at Hull Magistrates Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Ian Holland said: “Tackling drug crimes within the Humberside force area is a priority for us as it has a big impact on local communities. Antisocial and disruptive behaviour often follows drug use and dealing which negatively impacts our communities.