Body found 'believed to be that of missing Sheffield man James Setterington'

A body has been found by police officers during the search for a missing Sheffield man.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Sunday, 11th September 2022, 7:57 am

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police said this morning that it is believed to be that of James Setterington, aged 20, who went missing several days ago.

The spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing James from Sheffield have sadly found the body of a man.

“Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be James.

"James’ family has been notified.”

Police have not released details about the location of the find or the circumstances.

However, they did confirm that police activity around the Norton Roundabout on Bochum Parkway was related to the discovery of the body.

He had last been seen at his home in the Manor and Arbourthorne area on Sunday, September 4.

Police had issued several appeals for information this week urging members of the public to come forward with information about his whereabouts.