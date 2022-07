Ms Allen, aged 31, from Helmsley, was reported missing last Sunday (June 26).

In the following days there was an extensive search, which involved the police and a mountain rescue team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers discovered the body in woodland near Helmsley this morning (July 4).

A body has been found in the search for missing woman Chelsea Allen. North Yorkshire Police said officers believe it to be Ms Allen.

Although formal identification has not been confirmed at this stage, officers believe the body to be that of Chelsea Allen, North Yorkshire Police said.