Body found in search for missing man as police release update and thank public for help
Officers searching for a missing man have found a body.
Police discovered the body on Sunday (Nov 6) at around 4pm.
The body of the missing man – named as Jamie by police – was found in the Darton area of Barnsley.
An update by South Yorkshire Police read: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe it to be Jamie.
Most Popular
“His family have been informed and are being supported.
“Thank you to everyone that shared the appeal to help find Jamie.”