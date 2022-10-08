Carl Warr, aged 59, was last seen in Farnley , Leeds, at 9:30am on Monday, June 20.

He was known to go camping alone in areas such as Otley Chevin, Carlisle and wider Cumbria.

However, his family said it was out of character for him to have been out of contact for so long.

Police have found a body in the search for missing Leeds man Carl Warr. While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be that of Mr Warr. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a body was discovered near Skipton on Friday, October 8.

While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, officers believe it to be Mr Warr.

His family have been informed.