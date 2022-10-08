Body of missing Leeds man Carl Warr found near Skipton
The body has been found in the search for a missing Yorkshire man.
Carl Warr, aged 59, was last seen in Farnley , Leeds, at 9:30am on Monday, June 20.
He was known to go camping alone in areas such as Otley Chevin, Carlisle and wider Cumbria.
However, his family said it was out of character for him to have been out of contact for so long.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a body was discovered near Skipton on Friday, October 8.
While formal identification is yet to be confirmed, officers believe it to be Mr Warr.
His family have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.