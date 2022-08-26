News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Body of missing Rothwell man Anthony Crosswaite found in woodland near the M62

The body of a missing man from Yorkshire has been found in woodland near the M62.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:23 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:25 am

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, from Rothwell, Leeds, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.

Shortly before 1am today, a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in a wooded area next to the M62 near Thorpe Lane, Tingley.

West Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be Mr Crosswaite.

Most Popular

The body of missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite has been found, police said.

His family have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.