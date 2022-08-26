Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, from Rothwell, Leeds, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.

Shortly before 1am today, a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in a wooded area next to the M62 near Thorpe Lane, Tingley.

West Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be Mr Crosswaite.

His family have been informed.