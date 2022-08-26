Body of missing Rothwell man Anthony Crosswaite found in woodland near the M62
The body of a missing man from Yorkshire has been found in woodland near the M62.
Anthony Crosswaite, 49, from Rothwell, Leeds, was reported missing on Sunday, August 21.
Shortly before 1am today, a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in a wooded area next to the M62 near Thorpe Lane, Tingley.
West Yorkshire Police said that while formal identification is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be Mr Crosswaite.
His family have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.