Body pulled from River Ouse after man ran from police in York

A man's body was recovered from the River Ouse after he ran away from police and jumped into the water.

North Yorkshire Police were alerted by CCTV operators to suspicious activity in the King’s Staith area of York at around 1.19am on Saturday morning.

The man ran and jumped into the water when he saw officers arrive.

York Rescue Boat and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service then began a search for him.

He was pulled from the water just after 3am, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

The death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a standard procedure when someone dies following contact with police.

North Yorkshire Police said they were not in a position to name the man, but he is believed to be aged in his 20s and from the Merseyside area.

