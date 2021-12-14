Boris Johnson describes murder of Star Hobson as 'shocking and heartbreaking'

Undated handout photo issued by West Yorkshire Police of 16-month-old Star Hobson who died from "utterly catastrophic" injuries at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire in September 2020.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Mr Johnson said that “we must protect children from these barbaric crimes and ensure lessons are learned” after the youngster endured months of assaults and psychological harm before suffering “utterly catastrophic” injuries in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of murdering Star by a jury earlier today.

Brockhill, 28, was the partner of Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, who cried as she was cleared of murder at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday but was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death.

The verdicts come in the wake of the widespread outcry which followed the case of murdered Solihull six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes earlier this month.

Speaking outside court, Star’s great-grandfather David Fawcett said: “I’m just pleased we got a murder conviction for Savannah Brockhill.

“To me she was just pure evil. I just can’t believe she could do something like that to a baby girl. He said: “We were just a quiet, lovely family and she ascended from the bowels of hell and just completely devastated and wrecked our family.”

Mr Fawcett’s partner, Anita Smith, 70, was one of five people who reported concerns about Star to social services in the months leading up to her death on September 22 2020.

Asked about the response of social services, postman Mr Fawcett, 61, said: “It’s disgusting because there were five referrals. Not one of them did anything.”

He said: “It’s just beyond belief, really.”