Boy, 11, attacked and robbed of bike in Hull

THREE youths attacked an 11-year-old boy in Hull before stealing his pushbike.

Police are appealing for information after the boy was targeted on St George playing field off Massey Street in Hull just after 5.30pm on Saturday February 17.

The boy reported that three youths aged between 12 and 16 , two on bikes and one on foot, punched him in the face and stole his bike.

Two of the boys went in the direction of the Boulevard and the other went towards St George’s Road.

The boy’s bike is described as being a black ‘Zombie’ BMX with white writing and orange handlebars and seat.

The bike has 'Magg' wheels with plastic spokes.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 597 of 17/02/18.