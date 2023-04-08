All Sections
Boy, 12, appears in court accused of murdering Yorkshire grandmother who was hit by a car in Greenhill, Sheffield

A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old in Yorkshire.

By Dave Higgens
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST

Marcia Grant was fatally injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

Marcia Grant was described as a "pillar of her community".Marcia Grant was described as a "pillar of her community".
The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.