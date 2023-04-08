A 12-year-old boy has been remanded into secure accommodation after appearing in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old in Yorkshire.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured after being hit by a car on Wednesday evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

Marcia Grant was described as a "pillar of her community".