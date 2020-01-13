Boy, 12, shot in Sheffield street as police step up patrols

A 12-year-old boy has suffered injuries to his leg after he was shot whilst walking down a Sheffield street, police have confirmed.

Patrols have been increased in the Arbourthorne area after the boy was shot in Errington Road at around 3:45pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition

Detective Inspector Denise Booth, investigating, said: “Specialist officers have been in the area examining the scene and speaking to witnesses as we work to piece together the exact circumstances of this incident, what led to it and to identify those responsible.

“What we know so far is that the boy was with a group of other people, both children and adults, in the Errington Road area when a white car is said to have driven past, firing shots out of the window. The car left the area heading towards East Bank Road.

“In the early stages of the investigation, as we continue to gather evidence, we are exploring all lines of enquiry as to the motive of the incident.

“I understand and appreciate the concern this news will cause within the local community particularly given the victim’s age, and to help provide some reassurance to residents, we will have an increased presence in the area tonight and over the coming days. This matter is an absolute priority for us and it’s imperative that anyone with information or concerns speaks to an officer."

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 516 of January 12.