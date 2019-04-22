Boy, 15, critical after he is hit by TWO cars in shocking hit and run

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by two cars, one of which was stolen, in a hit and run.

Ryan Durkin was hit by a silver BMW knocking him to the ground in Brinsworth Lane, Rotherham on Friday evening.

The car was seen speeding along Brinsworth Lane, heading towards Brinsworth Road, and had just passed the junction with Poplar Drive, when it hit Ryan.

A black Seat Ibiza also collided with the 15-year-old when he was laying in the road at around 11pm.

Ryan was taken by ambulance to Sheffield Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Mitchell Hughes, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing a serious injury through dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding, which relate to an incident on April 12, when the silver BMW which hit Ryan was stolen.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a shocking incident that I know has been deeply upsetting not only for Ryan’s family and friends but also those who live in the area around Brinsworth Road, and in the wider community.

“Ryan’s loved ones are devastated, this is a situation nobody wants somebody they care about to be in.

“I am pleased that we have been able to identify, arrest and charge Mitchell Hughes, but our investigation doesn’t stop there.

“If you have any information that may help our enquires, I urge you to please come forward and help us give Ryan’s family the answers they need."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 1099 of April 19.