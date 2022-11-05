Boy, 16, arrested after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus from Leeds to Keighley
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted whilst on a bus in Yorkshire.
The victim, aged 17, was assaulted while a passenger on a bus from Leeds to Keighley.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Thursday, July 14 at about 4.50pm.
The suspect grabbed the victim and kissed her, whilst the bus was going through the Rodley and Greengates area.
The victim got off the bus at Shipley and reported the incident to the Police.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17 year old girl was a victim of a sex assault on a bus from Leeds to Keighley.
The incident allegedly happened on Thursday 14 July. The bus left Leeds at around 4.50pm making its way to Keighley.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting crime reference 13220385358.