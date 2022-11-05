Boy, 16, arrested after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus from Leeds to Keighley

The victim, aged 17, was assaulted while a passenger on a bus from Leeds to Keighley.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on Thursday, July 14 at about 4.50pm.

The suspect grabbed the victim and kissed her, whilst the bus was going through the Rodley and Greengates area.

The victim got off the bus at Shipley and reported the incident to the Police.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.