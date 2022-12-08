Boy, 16, questioned by police over incident in which Guiseley AFC fan was seen urinating in goalkeeper's water bottle

The Leeds-based club appealed for supporters to identify the travelling fan featured in the widely shared video from an away match at Warrington Town.
A 16-year-old has now voluntarily attended a police interview in Leeds.
Former Rotherham United keeper Tony Thompson, 28, was the player targeted by the fan, who swapped the drinks bottle with one reportedly containing urine on November 19.
Thompson was actually red carded for retailiating by squirting the liquid at away fans.
A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "A 16-year-old boy from Leeds has voluntarily attended a police station for questioning. Enquiries in relation to the incident remain ongoing."
Guiseley, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, said the fan in the video was identified by club officials and is banned from all home and away matches.
If the boy is charged with any criminal offence, he would be legally granted anonymity throughout the courts process as he is under the age of 18.