Boy, 16, to appear before youth court after video of assault on Syrian refugee at Almondbury Community School goes viral

A 16-year-old boy is to be charged with an assault over an attack on a 15-year-old Syrian refugee at a school in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire Police have said.

It comes after video showing the incident was shared on social media last night, prompting calls for action from police and an outpouring of support for the victim.

In statement West Yorkshire Police today said: "Regarding the assault on a 15-year-old youth in Almondbury, which featured in a video posted on social media yesterday and has been widely reported in the media, a 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons, for an offence of assault. He will appear at Youth Court in due course.

"The incident occurred on 25 October this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after. The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.

"A previous unconnected incident on 7 October, in which the victim suffered a wrist injury, was also fully investigated at the time. Three youths were interviewed. There was no further police action and the matter was referred to the school."

Police advised the media and members of the public not to share the video on websites or social media sites as it could prejudice future criminal proceedings.

Safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim and his family, the spokesman added.