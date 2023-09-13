Boy, 17, killed after car crashes into a wall near Brimham Rocks beauty spot in Yorkshire

A 17-year-old boy has been killed after a car crashed into a wall near Yorkshire beauty spot Brimham Rocks.

The crash happened just before 7pm yesterday evening (Tuesday September 12) on Brimham Rocks Road in Nidderdale.

A greey Peugeot 107 collided with the wall and the boy, who was a passenger, died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Three other occupants were left with minor injuries and the driver is helping with the police with their enquiries. The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place at the scene of the collision.

"Police are now urging anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch. It’s believed that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

"Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.