Boy arrested over theft of post in Hull

Have your say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the theft of post from a Royal Mail van.

The 15 year-old Hull boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of theft as part of Humberside Police's investigations into the theft of two sacks of post from Royal Mail delivery vans.

Police are appealing for anyone that has information that will help enquiries and to recover the stolen mail, to call 101 quoting reference 16/68486/17.

The force is also reminding drivers to be aware of further thefts of parcels.