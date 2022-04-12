Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested over stabbing which left 16-year-old in hospital

Police were called out to the incident on Tinsley Green Park on Harrowden Road, Tinsley, at around 3.15pm yesterday, Monday, April 11, to reports of a stabbing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy was ‘stabbed following an altercation with a known boy’.
The boy was subsequently taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
“A 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and a 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody,” said the spokesperson.
They added: “A cordon was in place while officers carried out their searches and enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 547 of April 11, 2022.