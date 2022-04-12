Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested over stabbing which left 16-year-old in hospital

Three boys aged between 13 and 15 have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Yorkshire park that left a 16-year-old needing hospital treatment.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:46 pm

Police were called out to the incident on Tinsley Green Park on Harrowden Road, Tinsley, at around 3.15pm yesterday, Monday, April 11, to reports of a stabbing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy was ‘stabbed following an altercation with a known boy’.

The boy was subsequently taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene on Tinsley Green following an incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Online

“A 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 15 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and a 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in police custody,” said the spokesperson.

They added: “A cordon was in place while officers carried out their searches and enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 547 of April 11, 2022.