Boys arrested after confronting Yorkshire dog walker who was forced to defend himself with walking stick

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a group threatened an man who was out walking with a dog.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 16th May 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:01 BST

It happened between 2.35pm a 2.45pm on Thursday, May 11 in Princess Street, in Halifax town centre.

A group of young men were walking towards the McDonalds restaurant when they approached an older man who was walking in the opposite direction with a small black dog.

The group had a verbal altercation with the man.

It happened between 2.35pm a 2.45pm on Thursday, May 11 in Princess Street, in Halifax town centre. photo: Google
It happened between 2.35pm a 2.45pm on Thursday, May 11 in Princess Street, in Halifax town centre. photo: Google
They then took items out of a nearby skip, including pieces of wood and confronted the man.

It is thought the man used a walking stick to defend himself.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested following the incident. They have have since been bailed.

However, the man had left the area before police had arrived and has not yet been identified.

Calderdale District Police are now anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who may know the identity of the man involved to come forward, quoting reference 13230261022.