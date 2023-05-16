Two teenage boys have been arrested after a group threatened an man who was out walking with a dog.

It happened between 2.35pm a 2.45pm on Thursday, May 11 in Princess Street, in Halifax town centre.

A group of young men were walking towards the McDonalds restaurant when they approached an older man who was walking in the opposite direction with a small black dog.

The group had a verbal altercation with the man.

They then took items out of a nearby skip, including pieces of wood and confronted the man.

It is thought the man used a walking stick to defend himself.

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested following the incident. They have have since been bailed.

However, the man had left the area before police had arrived and has not yet been identified.

