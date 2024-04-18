Police have urged people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body in the "quiet residential street" of Shetland Close, in the city on Tuesday (Apr 16).

This follows reports that the family thought to be living in the house has not been seen for some time. Officers confirmed that a small fire was put out at the property, as they said efforts were continuing to establish the deceased man's identity and trace his next of kin.

A force spokesman said police were called to the close at 3.57pm and firefighters also attended. He said the 52-year-old woman and 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "From the information known at this time, we are treating this as a murder investigation. My team are working to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death. We have two people in custody and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Mr Holdsworth added: "This has taken place in what is usually a quiet residential street. I understand that this incident has caused concern in the wider community and there is a lot of speculation about what has taken place and those involved. We need anyone with information to be passing that on to us.

"We are conducting house to house inquiries and CCTV trawls in the area, and I would urge anyone with information, who has not already spoken to the police, to please make contact."

