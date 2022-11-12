Bradford shooting: Man injured by masked shooter as police launch investigation
A man has been seriously injured after being caught in a shooting incident in Bradford near an off licence
The incident took place at about 5.36pm on Friday on the city’s Torre Road after a masked man discharged a firearm and fled from the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 30-year-old man was found seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and a woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident in which a victim has been seriously injured.
“A full investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.
“Anyone who saw the suspect fleeing the shop, or who has any information at all is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry team on 101 referencing crime number 13220624610.