Bradford shooting: Man injured by masked shooter as police launch investigation

The incident took place at about 5.36pm on Friday on the city’s Torre Road after a masked man discharged a firearm and fled from the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 30-year-old man was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting on Torre Road

A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and a woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident in which a victim has been seriously injured.

“A full investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.