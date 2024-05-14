Bramley bus stop attack: Man seriously injured after attack at bus stop in Yorkshire
It happened on Stanningley Road, at the junction with Rossefield Approach, in Bramley, Leeds, at 10.35 on Monday, May 13.
He exchanged words with a passing male who returned and punched him to the ground.
The victim, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.
It is not considered life threatening.
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.
The suspect was described as black, about 6ft tall and of muscular build.
A cordon was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been lifted. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240257089.