A man was taken to hospital after being attacked whilst waiting at a bus stop in Yorkshire.

It happened on Stanningley Road, at the junction with Rossefield Approach, in Bramley, Leeds, at 10.35 on Monday, May 13.

He exchanged words with a passing male who returned and punched him to the ground.

The victim, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

It is not considered life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect was described as black, about 6ft tall and of muscular build.

A cordon was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been lifted. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.